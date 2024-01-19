Channel I win BSJA Media Cup Cricket Tournament 2024

Channel I clinched the BSJA Media Cup Cricket Tournament 2024, powered by Bashundhara Kings, with a four-wicket win over T Sports in the six-a-side final at Paltan Ground on Friday.

Channel I chased down a target of 88 with 10 balls to spare only having lost just two wickets in the process. Sazzad Hossain, who hammered a six-ball 31, was adjudged the player of the final.

Photo: BSJA

T Sports posted 87 in six overs after opting to bat first thanks to an unbeaten 32 from Istiaque Sadek and a 29-run knock from Shovon.

Chief guest Bashundhara Kings president and Bangladesh Football Federation vice president Imrul Hasan was present during the final and later distributed the awards in the prize-giving ceremony along with special guest Bangladesh Cricket Board director Tanvir Ahmed Titu.