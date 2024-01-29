Cricket
Mon Jan 29, 2024
Last update on: Mon Jan 29, 2024 06:33 PM

Bumrah reprimanded for misconduct in opening England Test

India's Jasprit Bumrah talks with Ravichandran Ashwin (L) at the end of England's first inning during the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on January 25, 2024. Photo: AFP

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been given an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for an incident on the fourth day of India's first Test against England in Hyderabad.

The incident occured in the 81st over of England's second innings when Bumrah deliberately stepped in Ollie Pope's way as he went for a run, leading to inappropriate physical contact.

The pacer was found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match."

Since it was Bumrah's first offence in 24 months, one demerit point has been added to his record.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Marais Erasmus and fourth umpire Rohan Pandit.

Level 1 breaches usually carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Bumrah pleaded guilty to the offence and has accepted the sanction levied upon him by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, thus requiring no formal hearing.

