Cricket
Star Sports Desk
Mon Jan 22, 2024 01:59 PM
Last update on: Mon Jan 22, 2024 02:23 PM

Cricket

BPL resumes in frreezing cold Dhaka

Star Sports Desk
Mon Jan 22, 2024 01:59 PM Last update on: Mon Jan 22, 2024 02:23 PM
Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Action resumes in the Dhaka phase of the Bangladesh Premier League after a day's break amidst season's lowest temperature in Dhaka today as Durdanto Dhaka take on Chattogram Challengers in the opening fixture of the double-header.

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Cricketers, technicians and fans are weathering the bitter cold at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, where Chattogram won the toss and opted to field first.

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

In the day's second match, Fortune Barishal will face Khulna Tigers, with the match set to begin at 6:30 pm.

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

The floodlights, however, are operating even for the day game as there is very little sunlight coming through the heavy cloud cover.

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

The fan turnout is considerably lower compared to the first two days of the season. The fans who are at the stands have covered themselves in layers of clothing to combat the icy weather.

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

The players of the Comilla Victorians and Sylhet Strikers, who are not in action today, also turned up at Mirpur for a training session.

 

