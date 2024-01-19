BPL beginning in familiar ‘local style’

There was not much hype in the cricketing fraternity as it was business as usual for cricketers and organisers yesterday on the eve of the 10th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Even a day prior to the start of the country's lone franchise-based tournament, the atmosphere remained impalpable with the BPL Governing Council's press conference done in the usual manner, fielding questions regarding the limitations that cause the tournament to be run in a smaller stature.

The BPL Governing Council's presser was moved from the designated press conference room to the area in front of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) offices, perhaps a testament to how quickly things change in the BPL.

Already a new franchise -- Durdanto Dhaka, which was not originally part of the seven teams that submitted the EOI (Expression Of Interest) in 2022 for three years -- has landed, making it a seven-team competition this time around.

Even the tentativeness of assigning captains has been on view with most franchises only confirming their captains at the last moment.

Sustainability and prioritisation of national team assignments came up during the BPL Governing Council's press meeting, with member secretary IH Mollick mentioning that the BCB's stance of not following the revenue-sharing model for the tournament might change if the franchise fee gets increased 10 fold then the current amount of one and a half crore taka per year.

"Whether we will go for revenue sharing is a matter for the BCB and the board gives us a guideline and we follow that in running the tournament. Our experience was not good in the first two years.

"If the franchise fee was 15 crores [per year] then the board would not have had a problem with revenue sharing," Mollick said regarding the revenue-sharing model, which was brought into light by Comilla Victorians owner Nafisa Kamal ahead of the start of the tournament.

Mollick also mentioned that they "have to keep in mind the financial and economic condition" and run the BPL according to the "country's style", meaning that they have to follow the current model which is sustainable in Bangladesh's context.

From what Mollick said, one thing that could be ascertained is that the BPL that had begun over a decade ago in 2012 has still yet to see implementations of the global standards.

While the organisers were still stuck in the age-old debate over finalising a stable model for the tournament, the competition kicks off today with defending champions Comilla Victorians taking on Dhaka in the first match before Sylhet Strikers play Chattogram Challengers in the evening game.

Comilla have a star-studded line-up but will have to contend with players leaving early due to other rival tournaments.

Liton Das, skipper of Comilla, said there was no concern over foreign players' availability for the first match.

It is hoped that once the tournament begins, cricket will take centre stage. Wickets too will go a long way in inducing excitement while the main aim is still preparing the national players for the upcoming T20 World Cup in June.

There are positives as well as the Decision Review System (DRS) is set to be available from the beginning of the tournament while the commentary team also holds star value.