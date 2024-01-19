Cricket
Star Sports Report
Fri Jan 19, 2024 02:58 PM
Last update on: Fri Jan 19, 2024 03:27 PM

Cricket

BPL 2024 gets underway following brief opening ceremony

Star Sports Report
Photo: Firoz Ahmed

The 10th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) got underway today at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur without any extravagant opening ceremony. 

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Ahead of the start of the tournament, not much hype had been created by Bangladesh Cricket Board through banners or ads. However, BPL's opening game between Comilla Victorians and Durdanto Dhaka has pulled in the crowd, with fans queuing up outside the gates while many have already filled the stands. 

A red carpet greeted Nazmul Hassan Papon, BCB president and minister of Youth and Sports, as he met the players and umpires before the start of the opening ceremony, where coloured gas canisters, balloons and smoke bombs were the only arrangements in place.

Photo: Firoz Ahmed
What’s wrong with the BPL?

Before the opening ceremony, Durdanto Dhaka won the toss and asked defending champions Comilla Victorians to bat.

Comilla Victorians captain Liton Das and Durdanto Dhaka skipper Mosaddek Hossain Saikat at the toss. Photo: Firoz Ahemd

 

