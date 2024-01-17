BPL 2024 captains

Defending Bangladesh Premier League champions Comilla Victorians will take on Durdanto Dhaka on the opening day of the tournament on Friday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

Comilla have replaced Imrul Kayes with Liton Das as their new skipper. Imrul led the side to successive titles after taking the reins in 2022.

Rangpur Riders, who have Bangladesh's all-format captain Shakib Al Hasan on their side, decided to stay with Nurul Hasan Sohan as their skipper.

Tamim Iqbal will lead 2022 finalists Fortune Barishal, who were led by Shakib in the previous two seasons, while Shuvagata Hom retained his captaincy for the Chattogram Challengers.

Khulna Tigers, who went with Yasir Ali Chowdhury as their skipper in the previous edition, have chosen Anamul Haque Bijoy to lead the side for the new season.

All-rounder Mosaddek Hossain will lead Durdanto Dhaka after their previous skipper Nasir Hossain was served a two-year ban by the ICC.

Meanwhile, last year's finalists Sylhet Strikers continue to back veteran Mashrafe Mortaza.

BPL 2023 captains:

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Imrul Kayes (Comilla Victorians)

Mashrafe Mortaza (Sylhet Strikers)

Shakib Al Hasan (Fortune Barishal)

Yasir Ali Chowdhury (Khulna Tigers)

Nasir Hossain (Dhaka Dominators)

Nurul Hasan Sohan (Rangpur Riders)

Shuvagata Hom (Chattogram Challengers)