Bonus for Tigers if they win NZ Test series: Papon

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon said that the Bangladesh team will get a hefty bonus if they can win the ongoing two-Test series against New Zealand.

"They didn't ask about it [bonus]. But they were hoping for an announcement," Papon said after a dinner with the Bangladesh Test squad in a hotel in Dhaka to congratulate them for their victory against New Zealand in Sylhet.

Papon said that in order to get the bonus the players will have to either draw or win the Dhaka Test, set to begin on December 6, to win the two-Test series.

"One of them [players] asked about it [bonus]. I said they will get it if they win the series. If they win the series, they will get a big bonus, no doubt about that," said the BCB president.

After playing and winning against the Kiwis in a sporting pitch in Sylhet, the Tigers will take on this hosts in the low and slow Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

The BCB president said that there was no use of blaming head curator Gamini de Silva for the tacky pitches in Mirpur and pointed out the reasons why they can't prepare a sporting pitch at the home of cricket in Bangladesh.

"We have brought in experts from the ICC and other places. Everyone of them has said that the Mirpur pitch is what it is. There is no point in forcing the blame on one individual (Gamini de Silva).

"The number one problem is that we don't give the pitch the rest it requires. You can't maintain the pitch if you play so many games on it. If we get a year's break, we can fix the Mirpur pitch. But forget a year, we can't even get a month's break. We also play domestic matches in Mirpur. So, you have to keep these things in mind."