Cricket
Sports Reporter from Sylhet
Mon Jan 29, 2024 04:38 PM
Last update on: Mon Jan 29, 2024 04:50 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

BCB WC committee meets with Shakib, Tamim

Sports Reporter from Sylhet
Mon Jan 29, 2024 04:38 PM Last update on: Mon Jan 29, 2024 04:50 PM
Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal
Fortune Barishal's Tamim Iqbal and Rangpur Rider's Shakib Al Hasan shake hands after the match. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had formed a three-member committee to investigate the Bangladesh team's terrible showing at the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. Amidst the ongoing Sylhet phase of the BPL, the three-member committee of BCB directors Enayet Hossain Siraj, the convenor and members, Mahbubul Anam and Akram Khan met with skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal at Sylhet today.

Siraj spoke to the media after meeting Shakib and Tamim separately at the franchise team hotel.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"It's not something we can share with the media as it's being dealt with confidentially. When the time comes, everyone will get to know at the same time including the public. We have talked to them [Shakib and Tamim] separately," he told the media today in the afternoon,

The investigation committee has met with almost everyone they needed to and Shiraj said that 'they are in the last stage'.

"We are going to submit it [investigation report] to the cricket board soon. Since we got both of them here, we talked to them in the morning and are now leaving," he added.

The soured relationship between Shakib, who was present at the Rangpur Riders practice session today, and Tamim, who opted out of the World Cup, has been in the limelight.

But the investigation committee is not focusing on that, said Siraj.

"We are not considering the problems between them. It's not something permanent. It's possible to solve anything if you want to solve it and if you know how to do it. 

"I feel that the discussion was dynamic. We talked about Bangladesh cricket as a whole and asked for their suggestions," he said when asked whether the discussions were fruitful.

Siraj also said the committee did not ask Tamim about his future plans. The opener had earlier said he would reveal his plans after the BPL.

 

Related topic:
cricketTamim IqbalShakib Al Hasan
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Dean Elgar, Virat Kohli

‘Kohli spat at me’: Elgar makes shocking revelation

2h ago

Shakib joins Rangpur camp in Sylhet

3d ago
Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of World Cup

Shakib going to London for eye treatment

2w ago

In pictures: Big names gear up for BPL

2w ago
West Indies cricket team

West Indies want more Tests after Brisbane miracle

5h ago
ড. ইউনূস
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

অর্থ আত্মসাৎ মামলায় ড. ইউনূসসহ ১৪ জনের বিরুদ্ধে দুদকের চার্জশিট

আগামীকাল মঙ্গলবার চার্জশিটটি আদালতে জমা দেওয়া হবে বলে দুদক সূত্রে জানা গেছে।

১৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

স্বাদে, গন্ধে অতুলনীয় মানিকগঞ্জের হাজারি গুড়

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification