BCB steps up to combat heatwave

The scorching heat appears to have taken its toll on the on-field umpires in the Dhaka Premier League fixture on April 22, 2024. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

As the country undergoes a moderate to severe heatwave, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) conducted a workshop on Heat Illness Prevention and Management in conjunction with AIUB Public Health Department to facilitate better understanding of heat-related issues during the ongoing Dhaka Premier League and the Women's Premier League, set to begin on May 17.

Representatives of clubs, players, BCB staff and ground staff attended the workshop, conducted by BCB chief physician Debashish Chowdhury, alongside Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Md. Abdur Rahman and Dr. Wasif Alam, director of Public Health department of AIUB.

"There is a lot of heat, and if it was just heat, it would not be a problem but the presence of water vapour has made for humid conditions, which is harmful when you are playing. But the matches will go on and the heat will increase. We have to adjust to it," Debashish told reporters yesterday.

"We have to know about the scientific ways to adjust to it and then we can resist it. We have brought together the support staff at various clubs to pass those scientific information, so that we can manage things [during extreme heat]," he added.

Debashish maintained that clubs cannot avail the same level of services afforded by the national team. Thus, there is the matter of some education regarding nutrition.

"Clubs can't avail all kinds of facilities. There is travelling, too, and clubs often have to think of below-par accommodation. There is the matter of nutrition as well and this is why we called the physios and trainers of all the clubs to educate them so that they can help their clubs," he said.