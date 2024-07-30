BCB reunites with Stonier

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has reunited with U-19 World Cup-winning strength and conditioning coach Richard Stonier, roping him for two years in the same capacity ahead of the upcoming ICC U-19 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Namibia and Zimbabwe in 2026.

BCB is now back with all of their previous foreign coaching staff for the U-19 unit, with the board already appointing Naveed Nawaz as head coach. Nawaz had guided them during their U-19 World Cup triumph in South Africa in 2020.

"It is confirmed, Richard is returning, he will join on August 3," AEM Kawser, BCB's game development manager confirmed to The Daily Star yesterday.

Stonier, who previously worked for BCB between 2018-2022, also confirmed his arrival to Bangladesh.

"Hoping to arrive at the weekend. Leaving London as we speak for visa once again," said Stonier.

Kawser also informed that they also hired a performance analyst for the U-19 team, Sandip Kumar Ramal, who also had experience of working in the same capacity.

Both Richard and Sandip will join the U-19 group in Khulna, where they will have a selection camp until August 20.

"Sandip Kumar Ramal, a performance analyst from India, will also join us in the upcoming camp. He worked with us in the last U-19 World Cup as well," Kawasar said.

"There will be four selection games. They will go to Khulna on August 4. The camp will run till August 20 and they will return on the 21st," he concluded.