BCB pushing to keep WC hosting rights

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is trying to make headway in communicating with the relevant authorities of the interim government over hosting the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup, slated to be played in October this year.

The BCB has been in communication with International Cricket Council (ICC) over the last 10 to 15 days after the unrest in the country led to serious concerns in the ICC over Bangladesh being able to host the World Cup. ICC has reportedly already looked into alternative options to host the 10-team event.

It is understood that the ICC is in discussion to resolve the matter as early as possible as the cricket's governing body needs adequate amount of time to weigh up alternative options.

Following the fall of the Awami League government last Monday, a new interim government took oath on Thursday. The same day, the BCB wrote to Bangladesh Army Chief of Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman regarding security assurance to host the tournament.

"We had communicated with them [the Army] but by that time the [interim] government had already been formed. Since it has been formed, they will place priority on it as required," BCB chief executive officer Nizamuddin Chowdhury told The Daily Star yesterday.

"We have communicated with them and the sooner we get a response the better we will understand the situation. We had communicated with them very late yesterday [Thursday] and there was very little time for them to go through it," he added.

With many board members absent from their offices, conducting daily activities has become a challenge for the BCB. The board is still hopeful of hosting the tournament, said the BCB chief executive.

ICC is also monitoring the situation in Bangladesh and most likely is doing an independent assessment. An ICC spokesperson has said that they will make an announcement only after a decision has been made.

"ICC had sent us a letter and then we communicated with our Army chief. We will again ask tomorrow [today]. The letter that we had written was also directed to the sports ministry, Air Force, Navy and other relevant parties. So, let's see," BCB umpires' committee chairman Iftekhar Ahmed Mithu said yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh are slated to begin their official training session for the upcoming two-Test series against Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today.

Bangladesh 'A' team, which includes many of the national Test team stars, left for Pakistan on Friday and the BCB are willing to send the national team to Pakistan ahead of schedule for the series, which begins on August 21.

"We are planning is to send the team to Pakistan as early as possible. We are in discussion with the PCB and if we go early, they will facilitate it and they are happy to host," Nizamuddin informed.