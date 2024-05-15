BCB places trust on deserving Taskin

Despite his injury status, pacer Taskin Ahmed found himself part of the 15-member World Cup squad but also with the vice-captaincy role.

The team management looked at Taskin's leadership of the pace attack in recent times as the motivating factor behind his inclusion. Thus, despite doubt regarding whether he would be fit for the World Cup, with Hasan Mahmud included as a reserve player, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had enough faith that the ace paceman would inspire with his presence and, in turn, will be benefited by being with the side.

Taskin will have an assessment on May 17 after the team reach USA. The BCB medical department too had not given any indications to the management that Taskin had no chance of making a full recovery.

Taskin has led the pace department with fire and passion and his recent performances were a big boost ahead of the World Cup. Given the importance of the pace attack to the Tigers' cause, Taskin making a full recovery is not just hoped for but also somewhat expected.

"After assessing MRI and CT scans, we think that it will take three to four weeks for him to recover. There is an undisplaced fracture," BCB chief physician Dr. Debashish Chowdhury told The Daily Star.

Taskin also did not incur an injury due to bowling workload, rather it came from a diving effort on the field.

"Naturally, side strain is a bowling injury and it happens on the other side of the bowling arm. But this injury was caused while diving in the field and was incurred on his right side. This could be a good thing as actual bowling side strain injury takes place on the opposite side of the bowling arm," Debashish informed.

Chairman of the selection panel also hinted that Taskin's leadership of the pace unit was an example. The other pacers such as Shoriful Islam and Tanzim Sakib also look up to the right-arm paceman.

"Definitely he's a rising star of a different generation and he is leading a department. He has been playing in the national team in different formats for a while. So that's why perhaps the Bangladesh Cricket Board felt that he was a deserving candidate," Lipu told reporters on Taskin being the vice-captain.

When Taskin goes for an assessment on coming Friday, doctors would be able to assess him physically instead of just seeing scans and reports, something that will reveal the expected recovery time more acutely. Lipu also had a tinge of regret regarding not pushing for Taskin to be rested for the last two T20Is, which Shoriful Islam was afforded.

Yet, in handing the vice-captaincy, BCB trusted Taskin's endeavor and process, and it can prove decisive for the targets Tigers have set for themselves.