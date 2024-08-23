BCB hopeful of rescheduling NZ 'A' team's Bangladesh tour

Cricket
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has cancelled its 'A' team's upcoming tour of Bangladesh due to the travel ban imposed by New Zealand on their citizens travelling to the country.

The decision follows the relocation of the Women's T20 World Cup, which was moved to the UAE from Bangladesh due to the political instability in the country – leading to travel warnings from Australia, India, and several other countries.

New Zealand 'A' were scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on September 28 to play two four-day matches and three one-day matches, with the games slated to be hosted in Chattogram and Cox's Bazar.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), however, remains hopeful that the series will be rescheduled.

"There's nothing the board can do if there are travel restrictions… We have been in communications with New Zealand board and hope to arrange the series at another time," Shahriar Nafees, in charge of BCB's cricket operations, told The Daily Star today.

