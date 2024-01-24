BCB following ‘conservative approach’ for Shakib’s eye treatment 

The medical team of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is optimistic about all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan managing his eye problem effectively with a conservative approach.

"Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has been diagnosed with a retinal condition in his left eye. This revelation comes after the player reported visual function concerns," BCB stated in a press release today.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) senior physician Dr. Debashis Chowdhury further added: "Shakib has been complaining of subtle issues with his left eye. After consulting Ophthalmologists in Bangladesh and abroad and after multiple eye assessments, it was confirmed that he is suffering from Extrafoveal Central Serous Chorioretinopathy (CSR) of the left eye. It has been decided that a conservative approach will be adopted for managing the issue for now.

"Extrafoveal Central Serous Chorioretinopathy is a condition that affects the retina, leading to visual disturbances. The medical team overseeing Shakib's case is optimistic about managing the condition effectively with a conservative approach."

The BCB didn't mention anything about whether the problem would hinder Shakib's participation in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League.

However, on condition of anonymity, an official of Shakib's Rangpur Riders told The Daily Star: "He [Shakib Al Hasan] is expected to come back home from Singapore [where he went for his eye check-up] tonight and the impression we got from him is that he may play our next match against Khulna Tigers (on January 26 in Sylhet). What we understood that he is fine to continue playing the BPL."

Shakib played the first match for Rangpur Riders against Fortune Barishal and scored just two before being castled by pacer Khaled Ahmed. Later in the post-match press conference, Rangpur skipper Nurul Hasan Sohan said that Shakib "has been struggling with an eyesight problem for some time now".

The problem first surfaced at the World Cup in India last year. Shakib saw ophthalmologists in India and then in Bangladesh after returning to the country following the World Cup.