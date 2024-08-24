BCB to donate Tk one crore to Chief Adviser’s relief fund

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Faruque Ahmed on Saturday said that they have decided to donate Tk one crore to the Chief Adviser's relief fund and send 3000 packets of dry food and other necessary items though the Bangladesh Army to the flood-affected people.

"We are very sad about the current flood situation. It's a terrible situation right now. As like the old times, Bangladesh Cricket Board will stand beside the flood-affected people. Initially, we are sending some necessary items through the Bangladesh Army to some areas. We hope to send these by tomorrow," Faruque told reporters in Mirpur.

"You all know that the Chief Advisor's relief fund has been created. We have planned to donate a cash amount to the fund. We will soon disburse the amount.

"We have decided to send dry food as you all know there is no scope for cooking. Chira, puffed rice, jaggery, biscuits, candles, orsaline – these essential items will be provided in the package. We will also continue it when the water will come down. We are planning to provide 3000 bags initially.

"We always want to help and to start, we have planned to donate Tk one crore," he concluded.

People of 11 districts are stranded due to the flash floods caused by heavy rainfalls and upstream water, according to the Chief Adviser's office.

Additionally, 49,38,159 people from 587 unions under 77 upazilas in Feni, Cumilla, Chattogram, Khagrachhari, Noakhali, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Brahmanbaria, Sylhet, Lakshmipur, and Cox's Bazar have been affected by the floods, said a press release from the CA office on Saturday.

A total of 18 people -- five in Chattogram, four in Cumilla, three each in Noakhali and Cox's Bazar, and one each in Feni, Brahmanbaria, and Lakshmipur – have died in the floods, according to the release.