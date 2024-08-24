BCB to discuss Shakib’s legal issue after first Test

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Faruque Ahmed informed the board will discuss on Shakib Al Hasan's legal issues after the end of the first Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

"You know there's been a case filed against Shakib. We haven't received the legal notice yet. We can't discuss it right now," said newly elected BCB president after a meeting with few board directors at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Saturday.

"At the moment, you know there's a Test match going on. The good news is that we finished the fourth day well. Tomorrow is the fifth day, the deciding day of the Test. I don't think we have considered taking any stance on this matter at the moment. After tomorrow's match, we will sit down and make a decision. Perhaps by then, we will be able to inform you about the legal notice. We might receive the legal notice in the meantime.

"You know, we all know that we've lost many lives in recent days. We still have sympathy; we haven't forgotten... The relationship between Shakib and the BCB is that of a cricketer and an employer, according to the contract. After tomorrow, we can think about it. Once we receive the legal notice, we'll see what's in it," Faruque added.

A legal notice has been served to BCB, asking it to remove the all-rounder -- currently playing the first Test against Pakistan -- from the national cricket team as he is an accused in a murder case.

A Supreme Court lawyer, Barrister Sajib Mahmood Alam, sent the notice to BCB on behalf of another SC lawyer Md Rafinur Rahman today.

The notice also asked BCB to bring Shakib back to the country from abroad for the purpose of proper investigation into the murder case.

The lawyer, in the legal notice, said that since a criminal case has been lodged against Shakib, he cannot be in the national cricket team as per ICC rules, adding that his immediate removal from the cricket team is required.

"He needs to be suspended from all forms of cricket for the integrity of Bangladesh cricket and sports," the notice stated.

The case was filed with Adabar Police Station on August 22 on charge of killing garment worker Md Rubel.

Shakib Al Hasan has been made accused in the case. Besides, former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Obaidul Quader and 156 named and 400-500 unidentified people have also been accused in the case.

Lawyer Sajib Mahmood Alam told The Daily Star that Shakib is now in Pakistan with Bangladesh national cricket team.

He also said that his client has not given any time limit to BCB for bringing Shakib back to the country and for removing him from the cricket team as a new team has been appointed in the BCB and they will need some time to function properly.

