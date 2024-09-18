BCB announces squad for Women's T20 World Cup

Bangladesh players celebrate their historic maiden ODI victory over India in the first match of the three-match series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur yesterday. Photo: BCB

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) today announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in UAE between October 3 and 20.

Sobhana Mostary, Taj Nehar, Shathi Rani and Disha Biswas, who weren't part of the last Asia Cup squad, got their places in the World Cup squad.

However, Rumana Ahmed, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Ishma Tanjim, Sabikun Nahar Jesmin and Shorifa Khatun, who were part of the Asia Cup touring party in Sri Lanka, failed to retain their places.

Bangladesh will begin their World Cup campaign when they play against Scotland on October 3 in their opening Group B match in Sharjah before they face England at the same venue on October 5.

The Tigresses will face West Indies on October 11 in Sharjah before they play their last Group B match against South Africa on October 13.

Group A includes six-time champions Australia, along with India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, while Group B comprises Bangladesh, England, South Africa, West Indies, and Scotland.

The top two sides from each group will qualify for the semis, scheduled on October 17 and 18 while the final will be held in Dubai on October 20.

The tournament was initially scheduled to be held in Bangladesh but due to the political unrest and travel advisories of a few participating nations, the event was moved to UAE.

However, BCB will maintain its hosting rights while partnering with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) to ensure the successful delivery of the event.

Bangladesh squad: Nigar Sultana Joty (capt), Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Dilara Akter, Ritu Moni, Marufa Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Shorna Akter, Taj Nehar, Shathi Rani and Disha Biswas