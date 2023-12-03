BCB announces squad for U-19 Asia Cup

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a 15-member squad on Sunday for the upcoming ACC Men's U-19 Asia Cup in the UAE, starting on December 8.

Bangladesh, who were pitted in Group B with Sri Lanka, Japan, and hosts UAE, will be led by Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby.

The 10th edition of the tournament will begin with a doubleheader as defending champions India will take on Afghanistan at the ICC Academy Oval-1. In the other match, Pakistan will square off against Nepal at the ICC Academy Oval-2.

Bangladesh will start their campaign with a contest against the UAE the following day at the ICC Academy Oval-1. They will face Japan on December 9 and cap off their group phase with an encounter against Sri Lanka on December 13.

The semifinals will take place on December 15, with the grand finale scheduled to be played on December 17.

India won eight of the nine editions so far, with Afghanistan taking home the trophy in 2017.

Bangladesh, who were able to reach the final on one occasion, succumbed to a five-wicket defeat against India in the final of the 2019 editions of the tournament.

Bangladesh squad: Mahfuzur Rahman (c), Ashiqur Rahman, Jishan Alam, Chowdhury Rizwan, Adil Siddik, Mohammad Asharfuzzaman, Ariful Islam, Shihab James, Ahrar Amin, Sheikh Jibon, Rafi Uzzaman, Rohanat Doullah, Iqbal Hasan, Wasi Siddique, Maruf Mridha. Standby: Rizan Hossain, Nayeem Ahmed, Jehadul Hoque