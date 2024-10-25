Batting debacles: A continuing headache

Tigers lose first SA Test

Batting debacles are a regularity in Bangladesh cricket and they appear to be happening more frequently in recent times.

Tested against a top-quality attack -- this time in the form of South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj -- Bangladesh batters once again failed to find answers during their seven-wicket loss against the Proteas, materialised on Day 4 of their first of two-Test series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur yesterday.

For South Africa, it was their first Test win in Asia since July 2014 when they last beat Sri Lanka by 153 runs at Galle. It also snapped the Proteas's nine-match losing streak in Asia. They also did not win a Test in their last 14 matches in Asia.

Meanwhile, for Bangladesh, Mehedi Hasan Miraz's 97-run knock in the second innings could be considered the yardstick to measure where things have been going wrong time and again.

Miraz played only to his strengths and to the merit of deliveries while Mahmudul Hasan Joy, top-scorer for the Tigers with a 30-run knock during their underwhelming 106 collection in the first innings, stuck to his guns and found the means to survive for longer periods. However, barring Joy or Miraz, there was not much to write home about for the Tigers in the first Test.

In December last year, the Tigers won against New Zealand on a sporting surface in Sylhet. They decided to go for spin ploy in Mirpur in the second and final Test and saw their plans for a series win fall flat on its face.

Bangladesh have played seven Tests this year and failed to find long-term solutions with the bat.

Against hosts Pakistan in August-September, Bangladesh found meaningful batting temperament after a long time, yet top-order collapse did not evade them in Rawalpindi. Miraz was there with Liton Das during an epic fightback following a collapse to 5-26 in the second Test. Miraz tried something similar this time as well but it was not enough against the Proteas.

"We played good cricket in Pakistan. Maybe we had some shortcomings but still won. But we have room for improvement," Miraz told reporters yesterday, reflecting on how the Tigers went from winning a historic Test series away to Pakistan to being thrashed by hosts India in a two-match series and by South Africa in the first Test at home.

Miraz, who faced a great challenge in staging a fightback after top-order debacles in recent Tests, tried to figure out where things have been going wrong for the batting unit.

"Decision-making is very important. Maybe there are lackings and that's why batting has been faulty," Miraz said, suggesting decision-making in terms of shot selection was problematic.

Breaks in play also appear to be deteriorating focus. Even as Miraz had produced a rearguard effort, the batting folded inside just 29 deliveries against the new ball on Day 4 against the Proteas.

"In Test cricket, if the number five or six batter has to face the new ball, it's difficult. We are working on it on how top-order can be successful and the upcoming Tests would show us where we lack," Miraz added.

The second and final Test against South Africa is set to be played from October 29 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram -- a venue where the surface is expected to be flatter, offering more runs. However, if Bangladesh are to make a statement as a Test side, their batting would need to find a way to click on various conditions against top-quality attacks.