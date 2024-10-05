Batters disappoint as Tigresses suffer 21-run defeat against England

Bangladesh's batting frailty once again came to the fore as the Tigresses suffered a 21-run defeat against England in their second Group B game of the ongoing ninth edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Sharjah today.

On a slow track that aided spinners, Bangladesh bowlers did a decent job of restricting a strong England side to 118 for seven. The batters, however, were not up to the task, managing just 97 for seven in the 20 overs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. This was the lowest total defended by England in T20 World Cups.

The win saw England, the number two ranked T20 side, maintain their perfect record against the Tigresses in the format as they won all four contests between the two sides so far.

Chasing a mediocre total, Bangladesh lost both their openers -- Shathi Rani (7 off 9) and Dilara Akter (6 off 12) -- inside the Powerplay as the Tigresses got reduced to 17 for two in 4.1 overs. Skipper Nigar Sultana Joty and Sobhana Mostary regrouped with a 35-run third-wicket stand but the Tigresses lost impetus once that stand was broken in the 12th over after Joty was made run out following a 20-ball 15.

Sobhana Mostary scored a team-high 48-ball 44, featuring one maximum and one four, and also starred in another 25-run fifth-wicket stand with Taj Nehar but the Tigresses could never match the climbing asking rate. With no other batter except Joty and Sobhana managing double-figure scores, Bangladesh's chase eventually fizzled out with them being restricted below the hundred-run mark.

Earlier, England got off to a bright start after electing to bat as openers Maia Bouchier and Danni Wyatt-Hodge amassed 48 runs.

The opening stand came to an end when Rabeya Khan redeemed herself for dropping Bouchier on 16 -- letting a simple catch out of her grasp at point in the fifth over off a Marufa Akter delivery -- by having the right-hander caught at mid-on in the seventh over following an 18-ball 23.

Fahima Khatun had Nat Sciver-Brunt (2 off 5) LBW in the following over before Nahida Akter had Danni Wyatt-Hodge stumped in the 13th over as England started losing momentum following a good start. Wyatt-Hodge was named the player of the match as she top-scored for her side, managing 41 off 40 deliveries, featuring five boundaries.

Bangladesh bowlers managed to keep in check the flow of runs, taking wickets at regular intervals since that dismissal. The Tigresses allowed only 31 runs in the final five overs, taking three wickets in that period.

Leg-spinner Rabeya, who took a solitary wicket, was the most economical bowler for the Tigresses while Nahida Akter and Fahima got two wickets each.

Bangladesh won their opening game by 16 runs against Scotland, snapping a 16-match winless run in the tournament, and the Tigresses will next play the West Indies on October 10 at the same venue.

