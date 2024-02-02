Bashir gets Rohit for first Test wicket as England strike twice

England's Shoaib Bashir celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma, caught out by Ollie Pope. Photo: AFP

England's Shoaib Bashir got India skipper Rohit Sharma out for his first Test wicket on debut as the hosts reached 103-2 at lunch in the second match on Friday.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, on 51, and Shreyas Iyer, on four, were batting at the break after India, who trail the five-match series 1-0, elected to bat first in Visakhapatnam.

Left-hander Jaiswal and Rohit started cautiously to drive the hosts to 40-0 in the first hour of play before Bashir struck with his off-spin and pace bowler James Anderson made it two down.

The 20-year-old Bashir broke through in the second over after the drinks break to get Rohit caught out for 14 at leg-slip on a delivery that turned sharply into the right-hander, and the youngster roared in celebration.

Rohit faced 41 balls and did not hit a boundary.

Bashir made a late entry into India after a visa delay -- the latest cricketer of Pakistani descent to have such troubles in India -- and missed the opener that England won by 28 runs.

Jaiswal and Shubman Gill hit a boundary each off Tom Hartley, a left-arm spinner who returned figures of 7-62 on his debut in the opener, to raise India's fifty as the two attempted to accelerate.

But Anderson got Gill caught behind for 34 as the 41-year-old veteran moved to 691 Test wickets.

Jaiswal hit a six and a four off Bashir to raise his fifty and stood firm with Iyer for company.

England made two changes to their line-up with Bashir and Anderson coming in for Mark Wood and the injured Jack Leach.

India have handed batsman Rajat Patidar a Test debut and comes alongside Kuldeep Yadav and Mukesh Kumar as the hosts look to bounce back from their Hyderabad defeat.