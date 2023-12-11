Cricket
AFP, London
Mon Dec 11, 2023 06:42 PM
Last update on: Mon Dec 11, 2023 06:51 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Bashir among uncapped trio in England Test squad for India tour

AFP, London
Mon Dec 11, 2023 06:42 PM Last update on: Mon Dec 11, 2023 06:51 PM
Photo: FACEBOOK

Twenty-year-old spinner Shoaib Bashir was on Monday named in England's 16-man squad for the five-Test series against India along with fellow uncapped bowlers Gus Atkinson and Tom Hartley.

Bashir only made his first-class debut for Somerset in June but is one of four spinners included for the tour, while vice-captain Ollie Pope and Jack Leach return to the team after injuries.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Fast bowler Atkinson and left-arm spinner Hartley have represented England in white-ball cricket but are yet to play at Test level.

Ben Stokes will captain the side after undergoing knee surgery following England's dismal 50-over World Cup campaign.

Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes is also selected after being left out of England's Ashes squad, but there is no place for Chris Woakes -- player of the series in the 2-2 draw with Australia.

England's leading Test wicket-taker James Anderson, 41, heads up the pace attack alongside Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson.

The first Test begins on January 25 in Hyderabad.

Squad

Ben Stokes (capt), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood

Fixtures

1st Test: January 25-29, Hyderabad

2nd Test: February 2-6, Visakhapatnam

3rd Test: February 15-19, Rajkot

4th Test: February 23-27, Ranchi

5th Test: March 7-11, Dharamsala

Related topic:
India vs England
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Kohli falls for duc

Kohli falls for duck as England strike early

Rohit hits fifty after Kohli falls for duck

India win low-scoring contest to heap more misery on England

Moeen Ali turns McCullum down for India tour

England haven't 'lost faith' as India challenge looms

|মতামত

গণহারে পুলিশ ও প্রশাসন কর্মকর্তাদের বদলি কী বার্তা দিচ্ছে?

‘যেখানে কোনো ঝুঁকি নেই, চ্যালেঞ্জ নেই, পরীক্ষা নেই, সেখানে নিরপেক্ষতা ও সততার প্রশ্ন অবান্তর।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

২ সপ্তাহে বেশির ভাগ পণ্যের দাম কমেছে: তথ্যমন্ত্রী

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification