Star Sports Report
Fri Feb 2, 2024 10:40 AM
Last update on: Fri Feb 2, 2024 01:28 PM

Cricket

Bartlett shines on debut as Australia bundle out Windies for 231

Star Sports Report
Fri Feb 2, 2024 10:40 AM Last update on: Fri Feb 2, 2024 01:28 PM
Australia's Xavier Bartlett celebrates a wicket with teammates during the first ODI against the West Indies at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on February 2, 2024. Photo: AFP

Right-arm quick Xavier Bartlett marked his ODI debut with figures of 4-17 in his nine overs, helping Australia bundle out the West Indies for 231 in 48.4 overs in the first of three one-day internationals at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

After Bartlett gave Australia a sparkling start by removing both their openers inside four overs, Windies' Keacy Carty helped the visitors fight back. Carty scored a 108-ball 88, laced with six boundaries and two maximums. 

Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected to field. 

 

More to follow....

