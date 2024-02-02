Bartlett shines on debut as Australia bundle out Windies for 231

Australia's Xavier Bartlett celebrates a wicket with teammates during the first ODI against the West Indies at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on February 2, 2024. Photo: AFP

Right-arm quick Xavier Bartlett marked his ODI debut with figures of 4-17 in his nine overs, helping Australia bundle out the West Indies for 231 in 48.4 overs in the first of three one-day internationals at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

After Bartlett gave Australia a sparkling start by removing both their openers inside four overs, Windies' Keacy Carty helped the visitors fight back. Carty scored a 108-ball 88, laced with six boundaries and two maximums.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected to field.

More to follow....