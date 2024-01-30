Barishal’s Shahzad and Mahmudullah hand Sylhet fifth straight defeat

Fortune Barishal batters Mohammad Shahzad and Mahmudullah hit fifties and pacer Mohammad Imran scalped a four-wicket haul thump bottom-placed Sylhet Sixers by 49 runs in a Bangladesh Premier League fixture in Sylhet on Tuesday.

Opener Shahzad smashed nine fours and two sixes for his 41-ball 66-run knock before Mahmudullah blasted a 24-ball 51 laced with two sixes and seven fours to propel Barishal to 186 for five after being put into bat first.

Barishal's left-arm pacer Imran then starred with the ball as he returned four for 29 which was complemented by Khaled Ahmed's two wickets for 29 as Barishal bundled out Sylhet for 137 slumping the Mashrafe Bin Mortaza-led side to their fifth straight defeat.

