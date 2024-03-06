Bangladesh on top as Mahedi castles Asalanka

Bangladesh off-spinner Sheikh Mahedi castled dangerman Charith Asalanka after the left-handed batter smashed three sixes and a fours for a 14-ball 28 in the second T20I of the three-match series in Sylhet on Wednesday.

The dismissal left the visitors five down for 114 after 14 overs.

Fizz strikes to dismiss Sadeera

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman struck to remove Sri Lanka batter Sadeera Samarawickrama in the 13th over to leave the visitors four down for in the second T20I of the three-match series in Sylhet on Wednesday.

Sadeera tried to prod one to the leg side but played it too early and could only lob it back to the bowler.

Earlier, Kamindu Mendis ran himslef out after calling for a single. He nudged it to backward point and called his partner but hesitated which saw him stranded on the middle of the pitch as Rishad Hossain broke the stumps in the 10th over.

Mendis hit two sixes and three fours for a 27-ball 37.

Soumya dismisses Kusal Mendis, breaks 66-run stand

Bangladesh seamer Soumya Sarker nicked off Sri Lanka opener Kusal Mendis to beak a 66-run stand which looked ominous for the hosts in the second T20I of the three-match series in Sylhet on Wednesday.

Mendis hit three sixes and two fours for a 22-ball 36-run knock and built a 66-run stand with Kamindu Mendis, who put away three fours and a six for an unbeaten 24-ball 30.

The dismissal left the Lankans two down for 69 after nine overs and brought Sadeera Samawickrama to the crease.

Taskin removes Avishka for a duck

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed dismissed Sri Lanka opener Avishka Fernando for a duck to leave the Lankans one down for five runs in the second T20I of the three-match series in Sylhet on Wednesday.

Avishka, who couldn't score off the first six deliveries he faced, was eager to get off the mark which forced him into swiping at a good-length delivery. The right-handed batter miscued it as it took and top edge and Taskin himself called for it and took the catch.

Bangladesh to field first in second SL T20I

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to field first in the second T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The Tigers come into the contest 1-0 down in the series after they lost the nail-biting opener on Monday by three runs.

The visitors made one change as they brought in left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka in place of off-spinner Akila Dhananjaya. The change meant that the Lankans went only one specialist spinner in Maheesh Theekshana, while Madushanka, Binura Fernando, and Matheesha Pathirana made up the frontline pace attack. They will also have the services of seamers Angelo Matthews and Dasun Shanaka.

Meanwhile, the hosts went in with the same side.

Bangladesh: Liton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana