Bangladesh set for busiest ever year in Tests

The Bangladesh men's cricket team are set to have their busiest year in Test cricket in 2024, as they are scheduled to play 14 red-ball matches in the next 12 months.

Bangladesh's previous highest tally of Tests in a calendar year was in 2022, when they played 10 Tests. Last year, they played only four red-ball games, out of which they won three and lost one.

In Twenty20s, the Tigers are set to play 17 matches in bilateral series' and also take part in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup, the schedule for which is yet to be announced.

Bangladesh will hardly feature in ODIs in 2024, as they are set to play only nine 50-over games this year, way down from the 32 ODIs they played in 2023.

Bangladesh cricket team fixtures in 2024

March – Bangladesh v Sri Lanka – 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, 3 T20s – Home

April – Bangladesh v Zimbabwe – 2 Tests, 5 T20s – Home

June – ICC T20 World Cup – The USA and the West Indies

July – Afghanistan v Bangladesh – 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, 3 T20s – Away

August-September – Pakistan v Bangladesh – 2 Tests – Away

September-October – India v Bangladesh – 2 Tests, 3 T20s – Away

October-November – Bangladesh v South Africa – 2 Tests – Home

November-December – West Indies v Bangladesh – 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, 3 T20s – Away