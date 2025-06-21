Bangladesh require eight wickets in final session to win Galle Test

Taijul Islam and Nayeem Hasan struck once each as Bangladesh have reduced Sri Lanka to 34-2 in eight overs at Tea chasing 296, as the visitors are now eight wickets away from what could be a memorable win on the fifth and final day of the first Test in Galle today.

Taijul had Lahiru Udana stumped on nine while Nayeem had Pathum Nissanka caught on 24, as the momentum is now in Bangladesh's favour heading into the crunch final session.

For Sri Lanka, Angelo Mathews, who is playing his final Test, is in the middle alongside the experienced Dinesh Chandimal, both unbeaten on naught. The duo will hold the key if the hosts are to avoid defeat with 29 overs left in the day.

Earlier in the session, skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto brought up his second century of the Test and declared the Bangladesh innings on 285-6.

Shanto hit three sixes in quick succession soon after bringing up his second century of the Test to finish on an unbeaten 125 while Nayeem Hasan remained unbeaten on seven at the other end. Left-arm spinner Tharindu Rathnayeke claimed the highest three wickets for the hosts.

Four days of wear and tear has created considerable rough down the leg stump area, something Bangladesh's spin duo of Nayeem Hasan and Taijul Islam would want to exploit as Bangladesh will be pushing for an unlikely win on what could end up being an enthralling finish.

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto brought up his second century in the Test as the visitors are now 259-6 in their second innings, leading Sri Lanka by 269 runs with 41 overs to go on the fifth and final day of the first Test in Galle today.

Shanto, who had made 148 in the first innings, brought up his seventh Test century with a single off a reverse sweep against Tharindu Rathnayeke.

Shanto is now the first Bangladeshi captain to score a hundred in both innings of a Test. He has scored two centuries in the same Test before, against Afghanistan in 2023 in Dhaka, however, he was not leading the team back then.

Earlier, after a three-hour rain interruption, Bangladesh lost Litton Das (three) and Jaker Ali (two) cheaply. Nayeem Hasan (five) is now giving Shanto company in the middle.

Litton was cleaned up by off-spinner Tharindu Rathnayeke with a ball that turned sharply after pitching on the rough area outside the leg stump.

Litton was cleaned up by off-spinner Tharindu Rathnayeke with a ball that turned sharply after pitching on the rough area outside the leg stump.

Jaker Ali then joined skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, who is on 90, as Bangladesh are 241-5, leading Sri Lanka by 252 runs.

Earlier, the visitors had lost the wicket of Mushfiqur Rahim for 49 in a run out in the last ball before rain stopped play.

After the lengthy interruption, 50 overs are supposed to take place on the day. However, dark clouds are still hovering around the ground and another rain interruption seems around the corner.

Veteran Mushfiqur Rahim fell to run out just one short of what would have been his 28th Test fifty just shortly before rain halted play on the final day of their first Test against hosts Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium today.

Bangladesh moved to 237 for four in 76 overs in their second innings, taking a 247-run lead. Meanwhile, Lunch break was announced as play could not be resumed in the first session due to rain.

Mushfiqur looked a bit jittery when he got close to the landmark score. He tried to push a Prabath Jayasuriya delivery towards mid-on and take a quick single to complete his fifty, but some sharp fielding and a direct throw from Tharindu Rathnayake caught Mushfiqur just short of the crease -- confirmed after umpires opted to go for a replay.

Mushfiqur had to walk back after a 102-ball 49, as Sri Lanka got a crucial breakthrough to end a 109-run fourth-wicket stand between Mushfiqur and Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, who remains unbeaten on 89.

And with the confirmation of Mushfiqur's dismissal, the rain also started pouring as the players and the umpires sprinted off the field while the ground staff hurried on to the pitch with the covers.

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and veteran Mushfiqur Rahim took Bangladesh's lead past the 200-run mark on the final day of their first Test against hosts Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium today.

Having started the day on 177 for three, Bangladesh moved to 220 for three in 70 overs in their second innings. The Tigers now lead by 230 runs.

Mushfiqur, who looked a bit nervy earlier today, is inching closer to his 28th Test fifty. Mushfiqur remains unbeaten on 43, while Shanto scored 78 not out, as both the centurions of the first innings stitched together a 92-run unbroken fourth-wicket stand.