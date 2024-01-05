Bangladesh placed with SA, SL in T20 World Cup group: report

Bangladesh will have their work cut out for them in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup as the Tigers are reportedly pitted in a tough group.

According to The Telegraph, Bangladesh will face off against South Africa, Sri Lanka, the Netherlands and Nepal in Group D.

Elsewhere, India and Pakistan feature in Group A while Group B also contains another archrivals in holders England and Australia.

Bangladesh's Group D is the only group to feature matches in both the US and West Indies as the tournament's ninth installment runs from June 04 to June 30.

The top two teams from all four groups will then advance to the Super Eight stage of the tournament.

The Telegraph report also states that the official announcement for the World Cup groupings is imminent but the ICC has already shared it with the participating countries.