Bangladesh suffered an agonising five-run defeat in their final ICC Under-19 Super Sixes game against Pakistan as the young Tigers bowed out of the tournament in Benoni today.

Having restricted Pakistan to 155 all out in 40.4 overs, Bangladesh could muster 150 in 35.5 overs as their hopes of reaching the semifinals ended.

Pakistan and India go through to the last four from Group 1 of the Super Sixes.

