Bangladesh open 2024 T20 WC campaign against SL

ICC reveal full fixtures

Bangladesh will begin their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with an encounter against Sri Lanka in Dallas on June 7, the ICC confirmed as it revealed the fixtures on Friday.

The Tigers, who were pitted in Group D along with South Africa, Nepal, Netherlands, and the Lankans, will play their four matches in Dallas, New York and Saint Vincent & Grenadines in the marquee tournament to be held in the USA and the West Indies in June, 2024.

After their first fixture in Dallas, the Tigers will travel North to New York where they will take on the Proteas on June 10. The action will then move to the Caribbean Island of Saint Vincent and Grenadines for the Tigers as they will face the Netherlands on June 13 in their third fixture. They will cap off their group-stage fixtures with an encounter against Nepal at the same venue in the West Indies on June 16.

Ten of the 20 teams will play their first match of the 29-day tournament in the USA, with 16 contests to be held in Lauderhill, Dallas and New York and the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan scheduled for the new Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island on 9 June.

Forty-one matches will be played in the Caribbean across six different islands, with semi-finals in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana and the title decider scheduled to be played in Barbados on 29 June.

The tournament will commence on 1 June with co-hosts USA taking on arch-rival Canada, while fellow hosts the West Indies will play Papua New Guinea in Guyana on the second day of group play.

The event is split up into four groups consisting of five teams, with the top two sides from each group then progressing to the Super Six phase of the tournament ahead of the knockout semi-finals and final.

Joining co-hosts USA in Group A are arch-rivals India and Pakistan, as well as Canada in their first appearance at the event as well as the European side Ireland.

Group B consists of the last two winners of the Men's T20 World Cup in England and Australia, with the pair to take on Namibia, Scotland and Oman.

The West Indies are placed into Group C alongside New Zealand, Afghanistan, Uganda and Papua New Guinea, while Group D sees South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands and Nepal fixtured against each other.

2024 T20 World Cup groups

Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, USA

Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman

Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea

Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal

Bangladesh's T20 World Cup group fixtures

Vs Sri Lanka on June 7 in Dallas

Vs South Africa on June 10 in New York

Vs Netherlands on June 13 in Saint Vincent

Vs Nepal on June 16 in Saint Vincent