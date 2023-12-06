Bangladesh lose both openers

Bangladesh opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy edged one to short-leg off the bowling off Ajaz Patel to leave the hosts at two down for 29 runs after 11 over in the morning session on Day 1 of the first Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday.

Zakir departs as Santner gives New Zealand first breakthrough

Bangladesh opener Zakir Hasan was the first batter to depart when he skied one to mid on off the bowling of New Zealand's left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner in the morning session on Day 1 of the first Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday.

Zakir's dismissal brought an end to a 29-run opening stand with Mahmudul Hasan Joy, who remained unbeaten on 14.

The left-handed batter skipped down the wicket for a big shot but ended up top edging it to Kane Williamson. It was his third dismissal in the series to left-arm spin.

Bangladesh to bat first against New Zealand in 2nd Test

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bat first against New Zealand on the first day of the second Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday.

New Zealand brought in left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner in place of leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, while the hosts remained unchanged.

Overcast conditions loom over the city today but Shanto said that the home side are familiar with such conditions and banked on their batters to bat responsibly to replicate their heroics from the Sylhet Test.

Bangladesh lead the two-match series 1-0 after they won the first match in Sylhet by 150 runs.

Bangladesh XI: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Shahadat Hossain

New Zealand XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (c), Ajaz Patel