Bangladesh HP move into final in Australian T20 series

Ripon Mondol and Rakibul Hasan pose for a picture following Bangladesh HP's semifinal win. Photo: Northern Territory Cricket

Bangladesh High Performance squad moved into the final of Top End T20 series in Australia, beating Northern Territory Strike by 21 runs today.

Bangladesh HP will play the final later today against Adelaide Strikers Academy, who beat Pakistan Shaheens by 30 runs in the first semifinal on the same day.

Bangladesh HP had lost against Adelaide Strikers Academy by eight wickets in their group-stage fixture.

In today's second semifinal, Bangladesh scored 138 for six after being put in to bat first at the TIO Stadium in Darwin.

Shamim Hossain Patwari's unbeaten 41 off 34 deliveries helped Bangladesh put up a decent total with small contributions from other batters including Jishan Alam (5), Parvez Hossain Emon (17), Tanzid Hasan Tamim (16), Afif Hossain (22) and Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby.

In reply, NT Strike made a fine start as they put together 41 runs for the first wicket before wickets started to tumble at regular intervals. Ripon Mondol's three wickets and Rakibul Hasan's brace alongside a wicket apiece from Abu Hider and Aliss Al Islam helped restrict NT Strike to 117 for nine in 20 overs.