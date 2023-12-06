Bangladesh go to Lunch on 80-4

Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim and Shahadat Hossain Dipu managed to prevent further damage as the hosts went to Lunch with 80 runs on the board for the loss of four wickets.

Mushfiqur was responsible for 18 runs of the 33-run stand between him and Dipu, who scored 14 runs.

Bangladesh opener Zakir Hasan and Mahmudul Hasan Joy were able to give the hosts a steady start with a 29-run stand having played a little over 10 overs between themselves but the duo departed in consecutive overs to the left-arm spin of Mitchell Santner and Ajaz Patel after scoring eight and 14 respectively.

A similar case unfolded with the next two batters --Najmul Hossain Shanto, and Mominul Haque, who were also dismissed in successive overs (14th and 15th) to leave the Tigers in trouble at four down for 47.

Patel and Santner picked up two each after the visitors decided to bring on the spinners following five overs of seam bowling despite the conditions being largely overcast.

Mominul, Shanto depart in quick succession

Bangladesh batters Mominul Haque and Najmul Hossain Shanto departed in quick succession to have the hosts under pressure with four down for 47 after 15 overs in the morning session on Day 1 of the first Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday.

Mominul was dismissed in the 14th over after he managed five giving Ajaz Patel his second wicket, while Shanto, who scored nine, was trapped lbw after a failed attempt at a reverse sweep off the bowling of Mitchell Santner . .

Bangladesh lose both openers

Bangladesh opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy edged one to short-leg off the bowling off Ajaz Patel to leave the hosts at two down for 29 runs after 11 over in the morning session on Day 1 of the first Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday.

The right-handed batter scored 14 before his dismissal.

Joy's opening partner Zakir Hasan, who scored eight, was got himself dismissed an over before when he tried to take on Mitchell Santer for a big shot over the leg side.

Zakir departs as Santner gives New Zealand first breakthrough

Bangladesh opener Zakir Hasan was the first batter to depart when he skied one to mid on off the bowling of New Zealand's left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner in the morning session on Day 1 of the first Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday.

Zakir's dismissal brought an end to a 29-run opening stand with Mahmudul Hasan Joy, who remained unbeaten on 14.

The left-handed batter skipped down the wicket for a big shot but ended up top edging it to Kane Williamson. It was his third dismissal in the series to left-arm spin.

Bangladesh to bat first against New Zealand in 2nd Test

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bat first against New Zealand on the first day of the second Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday.

New Zealand brought in left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner in place of leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, while the hosts remained unchanged.

Overcast conditions loom over the city today but Shanto said that the home side are familiar with such conditions and banked on their batters to bat responsibly to replicate their heroics from the Sylhet Test.

Bangladesh lead the two-match series 1-0 after they won the first match in Sylhet by 150 runs.

Bangladesh XI: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Shahadat Hossain

New Zealand XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (c), Ajaz Patel