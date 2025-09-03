Bangladesh get to bat first in third Netherlands T20I

The Netherlands won the toss and elected to field first as Bangladesh made five changes to their starting eleven in the third and final T20I in Sylhet today.

The home side are 2-0 up following convincing wins in the series, which forms part of the Tigers' preparations for the upcoming Asia Cup T20I -- scheduled to begin on September 9.

Bangladesh XI: 1 Litton Das (capt & wk), 2 Saif Hassan, 3 Towhid Hridoy, 4 Nurul Hasan Sohan, 5 Jaker Ali, 6 Shamim Hossain, 7 Mohammad Saifuddin, 8 Shoriful Islam, 9 Rishad Hossain, 10 Nasum Ahmed, 11 Tanzim Hasan Sakib