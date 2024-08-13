Bangladesh 'A' fold for 122 against Pakistan Shaheens

Mahmudul Hasan Joy scored 65 runs but Bangladesh were bowled out for 122 in their first innings against Pakistan Shaheeens at the Islamabad Club Ground on Tuesday. Photo: PCB

Bangladesh 'A' team demonstrated a disappointing batting display against their Pakistani counterparts on the opening day of the two-match four-day series opener as they were dismissed for just 122 runs in their first innings on Tuesday.

Only Mahmudul Hasan Joy showed some fight as he made 65 off 116 balls after the match got underway in the second session due to wet outfield at the Islamabad Club Ground.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque, who are also part of the Bangladesh Test squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Pakistan, didn't have an ideal batting practice as they could make 14 and 11 runs respectively.

Bangladesh, who opted to bat first, were 91-3 at one stage but suffered a massive batting collapse as they lost their remaining seven wickets for just 31 runs.

Pakistani pacers Naseem Shah and Mir Hamza were the most successful bowlers for the hosts as they claimed 3-24 and 3-33 respectively while leg-spinner Mohammad Rameez Jnr took two wickets as the Bangladesh 'A' innings was wrapped up in 44.3 overs.

Pakistan Shaheens, in reply, reached 2-0 in two overs before the day's proceedings had to be stopped due to bad light.

Saim Ayub remained not out on two while Mohammad Huraira was yet to open his account.