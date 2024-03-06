Cricket
Star Sports Report
Wed Mar 6, 2024 05:25 PM
Last update on: Wed Mar 6, 2024 05:53 PM

Cricket

Bangladesh to field first in second SL T20I

Star Sports Report
Wed Mar 6, 2024 05:25 PM
Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to field first in the second T20I of the three-match series against  Sri Lanka at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The Tigers come into the contest 1-0 down in the series after they lost the nail-biting opener on Monday by three runs.

The visitors made one change as they brought in left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka in place of off-spinner Akila Dhananjaya. The change meant that the Lankans went only one specialist spinner in Maheesh Theekshana, while   Madushanka, Binura Fernando, and Matheesha Pathirana made up the frontline pace attack. They will also have the services of seamers Angelo Matthews and Dasun Shanaka.

Meanwhile, the hosts went in with the same side.

Bangladesh: Liton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
