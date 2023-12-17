Cricket
Star Sports Report
Sun Dec 17, 2023 03:30 AM
Last update on: Sun Dec 17, 2023 03:49 AM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Bangladesh to field first in ODI opener against New Zealand

Star Sports Report
Sun Dec 17, 2023 03:30 AM Last update on: Sun Dec 17, 2023 03:49 AM
Photo: Facebook

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to field first in the first of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand in Dunedin on Sunday.

The visitors went with three frontline pacers, namely Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, and Mustafizur Rahman, and will also have the option of using Soumya Sarker as the fourth seamer. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Mehedi Hasan Miraz is the lone specialist spinner but the Tigers can use the part-time off-spin of Afif Hossain if needed.

Anamul Haque Bijoy returned to the side alongside Soumya and Afif.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Soumya Sarker, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham (capt), Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy and Will O'Rourke.

 

 

 

Related topic:
Najmul Hossain ShantoTom Lathambangladesh vs new zealand
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‘Do what you’re good at’: Shakib’s motivational message for Tigers ahead of NZ Test

2w ago

Hasan Murad the new face in Shanto-led Test squad

4w ago

Tigers confident of flipping script

22h ago

Mirpur pitch and its ‘tackiness’ return to frame

1w ago

Latham to lead NZ in Champions Trophy warm-ups

|নির্বাচন

প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনার মোট সম্পদ ৪ কোটি ৩৬ লাখ টাকার

আসন্ন দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনে গোপালগঞ্জ-৬ আসন থেকে প্রতিদ্বন্দ্বিতা করছেন শেখ হাসিনা।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্রিকেট

রেকর্ড পুঁজি নিয়ে দক্ষিণ আফ্রিকাকে বিধ্বস্ত করল বাংলাদেশ

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification