Bangladesh to field first in ODI opener against New Zealand

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to field first in the first of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand in Dunedin on Sunday.

The visitors went with three frontline pacers, namely Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, and Mustafizur Rahman, and will also have the option of using Soumya Sarker as the fourth seamer.

Mehedi Hasan Miraz is the lone specialist spinner but the Tigers can use the part-time off-spin of Afif Hossain if needed.

Anamul Haque Bijoy returned to the side alongside Soumya and Afif.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Soumya Sarker, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham (capt), Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy and Will O'Rourke.