Bangladesh ‘A’ to face Shaheens in second four-dayer tomorrow

Bangladesh A captain Anamul Haque Bijoy (R) and his Pakistani counterpart Saud Shakeel (L) pose with the trophy of the four-day match series in Islamabad. Photo: PCB

Bangladesh 'A' team will take on Pakistan Shaheens in the second of the two four-day matches tomorrow. A number of national team players played in both sides in the first match, which ended in a draw last week.

Bangladesh 'A' have made six changes while Pakistan Shaheens have rung in eight changes for the second match, which will be held at the Islamabad Cricket Club.

Mohammad Naim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Towhid Hridoy, and Zakir Ali have replaced Hasan Mahmud, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nayeem Hasan, and Zakir Hasan in the Bangladesh 'A' squad.

In the Pakistan camp, Abrar Ahmed, Ali Zaryab, Imam Ul Haq, Mohammad Awais Anwar, Niaz Khan, Qasim Akram, Rohail Nazir and Sharoon Siraj replaced Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rameez Jnr, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Saud Shakeel.

"After a few changes to our squad, we are now focused on giving our best in the second four-day match. We were tested in the first four-dayer and that experience will surely help us going into this game," Bangladesh 'A' captain Anamul Haque was quoted as saying in a PCB press release.

"Like the Shaheens squad, our team has also seen some changes with more experienced players leaving for the Test squad but I have a lot of confidence in the young players as they are talented and dynamic," Anamul added.