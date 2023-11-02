Bangladesh Emerging ahead as rain allows 40 overs of play on Day 3 

Bangladesh Emerging Team led by 32 runs against Sri Lanka Emerging Team as rain followed by bad light allowed only 40 over to be played on the third day of the second unofficial Test in Dambulla on Thursday.

Sr Lanka started the day at 81 for the loss of three but slipped to 219 for seven, courtesy of wickets from Ripon Mondol, Mushfik Hasan, and Rakibul Hasan.

Sri Lanka's Pavan Rathnayake remained uneaten on 44, with Chamika Gunasekara not out on eight at the other end.

Ripon scalped his two on the day, while Mushfik added another to his solitary scalp yesterday. Left-arm spinner Rakibul Islam picked up one today.

