Cricket
Tue Aug 6, 2024 12:17 AM
Last update on: Tue Aug 6, 2024 12:49 AM

Cricket

Bangladesh A's departure to Pakistan faces minimum 48-hour delay

Tue Aug 6, 2024 12:17 AM Last update on: Tue Aug 6, 2024 12:49 AM

Bangladesh A team's departure for Pakistan has been delayed by at least 48 hours due to unforeseen circumstances, stated a press release by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday night.

The Bangladesh A team was scheduled to leave for Pakistan on Tuesday evening to play two four-day and three one-day matches against Pakistan A (Shaheens).

However, due to the unrest situation in the country and the airport blockage, the team's departure has been postponed for at least 48 hours.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is in constant communication with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding the A team's tour," said the BCB in their statement.

The first four-day game is scheduled for August 10-13, while the second match will take place on August 17-20.

The three one-day matches will follow the four-day series, scheduled for August 23, 25, and 27, respectively.

