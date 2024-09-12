Bangladesh cricketers on way to meet chief adviser

Pacer Khaled Ahmed, all-rounder Mehedi Hasan Miraz and wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim on their way to meet Professor Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser to the interim government. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh national team cricketers, along with coaching staff, and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials, started from the BCB headquarters in Mirpur at noon today and are on their way to meet Professor Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser to the interim government, at his office in Tejgaon.

This will be the first meet-up between the national team cricketers and the chief adviser.

Yunus congratulated the Tigers after their historic 2-0 Test series win in Pakistan earlier this month.

Bangladesh will leave for India on September 15 for a two-match Test series followed by three T20Is. The tour will begin with the first Test, starting on September 19.