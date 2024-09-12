Cricket
Star Sports Report
Thu Sep 12, 2024 01:12 PM
Last update on: Thu Sep 12, 2024 01:23 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Bangladesh cricketers on way to meet chief adviser

Star Sports Report
Thu Sep 12, 2024 01:12 PM Last update on: Thu Sep 12, 2024 01:23 PM
Pacer Khaled Ahmed, all-rounder Mehedi Hasan Miraz and wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim on their way to meet Professor Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser to the interim government. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh national team cricketers, along with coaching staff, and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials, started from the BCB headquarters in Mirpur at noon today and are on their way to meet Professor Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser to the interim government, at his office in Tejgaon. 

This will be the first meet-up between the national team cricketers and the chief adviser.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Yunus congratulated the Tigers after their historic 2-0 Test series win in Pakistan earlier this month.

Bangladesh will leave for India on September 15 for a two-match Test series followed by three T20Is. The tour will begin with the first Test, starting on September 19.    

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|শীর্ষ খবর

লেফটেন্যান্ট জেনারেল মজিবুর বরখাস্ত ও সাইফুল বাধ্যতামূলক অবসরে

গতরাতে জারিকৃত এক নোটিশে এসব তথ্য জানায় সেনাবাহিনী।

৫৩ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

সাবেক মেয়র আইভীর বিরুদ্ধে দুর্নীতির অনুসন্ধান শুরু

১২ মিনিট আগে
push notification