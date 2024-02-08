Mominul Haque had previously said in an interview that he wanted to play white-ball formats but he had remained unpicked in country's premier T20 competition, the BPL twice in a row. After last year, Mominul did not get a team this year too during the players' draft. Unlike last year however, he has now been picked by one of the tournament favourites Rangpur Riders, who announced Mominul's signing late last night.

Rangpur Riders saw their most formidable batter in Babar Azam leave the BPL yesterday. The franchise's new foreign recruits have not yet been named despite a few names thrown around. With the BPL's third phase now ongoing, Mominul, known as a Test specialist, may have been added to add some stability at the top.

The player talked to reporters today after his side's practice session at Bashundhara Sports Complex and was asked if it was frustrating not getting into a team beforehand.

"Speaking honestly, it's normal to feel a bit bad but it's not like I was feeling really bad. It wasn't so bad that I would get frustrated. Since everyone is playing, I also had a wish to play," Mominul said today.

Mominul informed that he had been working with Comilla Victorians coach Mohammad Salahuddin at Mirpur or Masco and was not sure what his role would be yet, stating that it would be the team management's decision whether he gets matches or not. Last time he played the BPL in 2022, he featured in four matches.

"I don't know if I will be playing or not. When I play I would know about my role. Right now whether I play or not is up to the team management," he said.

He was of the belief that hard work would pay off and feels that Bangladesh cricket presents opportunities all the time. While many of his Test mates are playing the BPL, he had been watching from the sidelines.

"I believe that when you do your job, the rest depends on the Almighty. I will get my opportunity after doing my work. Bangladesh cricket is such a place that you will always get an opportunity. What's important is how you utilise it," he added.

It remains to be seen whether Mominul is banked upon when the foreign replacements for Babar, Azmatullah Omarzai and others come. Will Jacks has already arrived and played a game. For Mominul, it would be about showcasing what he can do if his time comes.