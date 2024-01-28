Bangladesh Cricket Club promoted to Oman's Division D

Bangladesh Cricket Club Oman was promoted to the fifth division of the country's cricket with a 25-run win over Peace Players at the Emirates Cricket Stadium in Oman on January 26.

With 10 points registered in the seven matches of the 12-team league, Bangladesh Cricket Club gained promotion to the Senior D division by virtue of their runners-up position. NTS CT, a team comprising Indians, became champions with 12 points.

Batting first, Bangladesh Cricket Club posted 171 in 20 overs, courtesy of a 37-ball 59 from Saiful Islam.

In reply, a collective effort from the Bangladesh Cricket Club led by Obayed Khan's two wickets helped restrict Peace to 146 for seven.

Bangladesh Cricket Club gained promotion to Division E last year after starting out in Division F in 2022. They also have a women's team.

"We did not think that we would be able to come to this stage in just two years," president of the club Ashrafur Rahman said in a press release. "The belief that we will reach our goal soon was there. The players worked hard and now we can dream bigger."