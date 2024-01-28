Cricket
Star Sports Report 
Sun Jan 28, 2024 04:23 AM
Last update on: Sun Jan 28, 2024 04:39 AM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Club promoted to Oman's Division D

Star Sports Report 
Sun Jan 28, 2024 04:23 AM Last update on: Sun Jan 28, 2024 04:39 AM
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Cricket Club Oman was promoted to the fifth division of the country's cricket with a 25-run win over Peace Players at the Emirates Cricket Stadium in Oman on January 26.  

With 10 points registered in the seven matches of the 12-team league, Bangladesh Cricket Club gained promotion to the Senior D division by virtue of their runners-up position. NTS CT, a team comprising Indians, became champions with 12 points. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Batting first, Bangladesh Cricket Club posted 171 in 20 overs, courtesy of a 37-ball 59 from Saiful Islam.

In reply, a collective effort from the Bangladesh Cricket Club led by Obayed Khan's two wickets helped restrict Peace to 146 for seven.

Bangladesh Cricket Club gained promotion to Division E last year after starting out in Division F in 2022. They also have a women's team.

"We did not think that we would be able to come to this stage in just two years," president of the club Ashrafur Rahman said in a press release. "The belief that we will reach our goal soon was there. The players worked hard and now we can dream bigger."  

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

মিয়ানমার সীমান্তে মর্টার ও গুলির শব্দ, বিজিবির নিরাপত্তা জোরদার

রাখাইনে ভারী মর্টার ও গুলির শব্দে টেকনাফের হোয়াইকং ইউনিয়নের উলুবুনিয়া এলাকার মানুষ আতঙ্কে দিন কাটাচ্ছেন।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

চীন-ভারত-রাশিয়া আমাদের বন্ধু হতে পারে, কিন্তু ক্ষমতায় বসায়নি: ওবায়দুল কাদের

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification