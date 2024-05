USA won the toss and put Bangladesh into bat first in the first of the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Texas on Tuesday.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.