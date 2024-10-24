Ban v SA, First Test, Day 4: Nayeem, Taijul depart early

Having started with the new ball on Day 4 of the first Test, South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada removed Bangladesh's overnight batter Nayeem Hasan with just the third ball of the day at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur today.

A length ball outside off from Rabada came inwards and kept low to hit the right-handed Nayeem. The umpire had no trouble in giving his verdict as the Tigers got reduced to 288 for eight after 86 overs in the second innings.

Nayeem had to depart after a well-made 29-ball 16 as Rabada claimed his 15th Test fifer. The wicket also ended a 38-run eighth-wicket stand between Nayeem and Mehedi Hasan Miraz, who remains just three runs away from his second Test ton.

Just two overs after Nayeem's departure, South Africa pacer Wiaan Mulder had left-handed batter Taijul Islam edge one back to the slip cordon. Taijul departed after a run-a-ball seven.