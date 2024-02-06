Australia win toss, bowl in 3rd West Indies ODI

Australia won the toss and chose to bowl in the third and final one-day international against the West Indies at Canberra's Manuka Oval on Tuesday.

The hosts won the first match in Melbourne by eight wickets and the second in Sydney by 83 runs to clinch the series.

They made two changes with Xavier Bartlett and Lance Morris returning for Josh Hazlewood, who is being rested, and Matt Short, who has a hamstring injury.

The West Indies brought in Teddy Bishop to make his debut in place of opener Justin Greaves, who also has a hamstring niggle.

Australia: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Steve Smith (capt), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Will Sutherland, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Lance Morris

West Indies: Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Kjorn Ottley, Shai Hope (capt), Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas

Umpires: Sam Nogajski (AUS), Sharfuddoula (BAN)

TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)