Australia in no rush to pick Warner’s successor

Photo: FACEBOOK

With David Warner set to retire from Tests after Australia's forthcoming home series against Pakistan, the Aussies are on the lookout to replace the Southpaw at the top of the order.

However, the current world champions in ODIs and T20s are in no hurry to find Warner's successor and are taking their time to weigh their options. 

They already have several names such as Matthew Renshaw, Cameron Bancroft and Marcus Harris lined up as a like-for-like replacement.

"We know they can play, they've got good numbers in Shield cricket and I think if we were to go down that path and choose one of them, I think they would do a really good job," Australia head coach Andrew McDonald said of the trio who have each played at least 10 Tests.

However, the coach also said that the Australian management is seriously considering promoting someone like Mitchell Marsh or Marnus Labuschagne to the opening slot to make space for another all-rounder like Cameron Green.

"I think a lot of our white-ball players that continue to play international cricket don't get a lot of Shield cricket, so there's always that 'are they at the mercy of selection because they're not playing a certain format?'

"You've got to really juggle that and balance that. We feel as though you can come from different running lines."

push notification