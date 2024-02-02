Australia elect to bowl in 1st ODI against West Indies

Australia's Xavier Bartlett celebrates a wicket with teammates during the first ODI against the West Indies at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on February 2, 2024. Photo: AFP

Australia won the toss and chose to bowl in the first of three one-day internationals against the West Indies at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

The Australians gave ODI debuts to pacemen Lance Morris and Xavier Bartlett, while Josh Inglis, who has tested positive for Covid-19, will play within team protocols.

Exciting young paceman Shamar Joseph, the hero of West Indies' eight-run Test win with 7-68 at the Gabba last week, is out with a toe injury.

The West Indies carried off a historic Test win against Australia last week -- their first Test win in this country since 1997.

Australia won the ODI World Cup late last year in India in a tournament in which the West Indies failed to qualify.

However there have been some promising signs emerging in the West Indies' most recent series in December when they defeated England 2-1 in a one-day series at home.

Playing XIs:

Australia: Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Steven Smith (capt), Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Lance Morris, Adam Zampa.

West Indies: Justin Greaves, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (capt), Kavem Hodge, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Hayden Walsh, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas

Umpires: Sam Nogajski (AUS) Sharfuddoula (BAN)

TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)