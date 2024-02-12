Australia clinch ICC U-19 WC

Australia players celebrate the last wicket of India in the final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni yesterday. The Aussies won the match by 79 runs to clinch the title for fourth time. PHOTO: AFP

Australia clinched their fourth ICC Under-19 World Cup trophy, beating record five-time champions India by 79 runs in a lopsided final at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa yesterday.

The young guns from Australia, who had seen their seniors beat India in the final of the Men's ODI World Cup in India in November last year, cruised to the fourth title in the event after winning the toss and putting up 253 for seven in 50 overs.

A 55 from Hajras Singh and 40-plus scores from opener Harry Dixon, skipper Hugh Weibgen and Oliver Peake helped the boys in yellow to a decent score.

Raj Limbani's three wickets and two crucial strikers in the middle by Naman Tiwari helped India keep Australia's total to a gettable one.

India, who had romped into the final with a 100 percent record, never got going in their chase, having lost six wickets inside 26 overs for just 96 runs on the board.

The young men in blue were eventually bowled out for 174 runs in 43.5 overs, with Mahli Beardman and Raf MacMillan taking three wickets each and Callum Vilder taking two wickets for Australia.

Opener Adarsh Singh (47) and lower-order batter Murugan Abhishek (42) made the only notable contributions for the losing side.

Earlier, Bangladesh got eliminated from the competition from the Super Sixes phase.