Cricket
AFP, Perth
Fri Dec 15, 2023 11:46 AM
Last update on: Fri Dec 15, 2023 11:50 AM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Australia all out for 487 in first innings against Pakistan

AFP, Perth
Fri Dec 15, 2023 11:46 AM Last update on: Fri Dec 15, 2023 11:50 AM
Pakistan's bowler Aamir Jamal (C) is congratulated by teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Starc. Photo: AFP

Aamer Jamal took six wickets on debut as Pakistan bowled out Australia for 487 on the second day of the opening Test in Perth on Friday.

The hosts resumed on 346-5 after opener David Warner scored a defiant 164 on the opening day, with Mitchell Marsh on 16 and Alex Carey 15.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

An untroubled Marsh looked destined for a fourth Test ton, but he was bowled by paceman Khurram Shahzad for 90 on the first ball after lunch.

Shahzad ended with 2-83, but fellow debutant Jamal stole the spotlight with 6-111.

Pakistan have never won a Test series in Australia and have failed to win a Test in the country since 1995.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
একাত্তরের মুক্তিযুদ্ধ চলাকালীন যেকোনো কিছুই বিশেষ অর্থ বহন করে। কারণ যুদ্ধ মানেই একটি বিশেষ সময়ের সমষ্টি। মুক্তিযুদ্ধের সময়ে জন্ম নেওয়া শিশু, উদযাপিত ঈদ যেমন বিশেষ স্মৃতির, তেমনি সে সময়ে প্রকাশিত বই‌ও বিশেষ কিছু।
|ইতিহাস

একাত্তরের উত্তাল সময়ে প্রকাশিত গ্রন্থ

বাংলাদেশের প্রকাশনার ইতিহাসে প্রকাশনা সংস্থা ‘মুক্তধারা’র অবস্থান কিংবদন্তীতুল্য। কিন্তু চমৎকৃত হওয়ার মতো তথ্য হলো, এই প্রকাশনা সংস্থাটির জন্ম হয়েছে মুক্তিযুদ্ধের সময়েই; কলকাতায়।

৫৬ মিনিট আগে
|নির্বাচন

ফরিদপুর-৩ আসনে আ. লীগের শামীম হকের প্রার্থিতা বাতিল

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification